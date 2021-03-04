UGC NET 2021 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for registration for the UGC NET 2021 registration. Now, candidates have time till March 9, 2021 to apply for the UGC NET 2021. Interested candidates can apply for UGC NET 2021 by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for UGC NET was March 2. UGC NET 2021 exam is slated to be held on these dates: May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17. Also Read - UGC NET 2021: Last Date to Register Today; Read Details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2021 Registration: Check Revised Schedule Here Also Read - UGC NET 2021: Registration Ends Soon, Check Direct Link And Steps to Apply Here

Opening date of application- February 2, 2021

Revised last date of application- March 9, 2021

Fee transaction date- March 10, 2021

Correction window- February 12 to March 16, 2021 Also Read - NTA Releases UGC NET 2021 Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check To How To Apply Here

UGC NET 2021 Registration: Follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official site of UGC NET—ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Fill Application form Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021)’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your Email ID and mobile number and get registered for UGC NET 2021

Step 5: Upload the scanned photo and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Click on submit.

UGC NET 2021 Paper pattern

It will a 3-hour paper. Candidates will have to answer two papers. One will have 100 marks, and another will carry 200 marks.

About UGC NET 2021 Exam

UGC-NET is held twice a year. However, in the wake of the pandemic, the June 2020 examination got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now being conducted in March-April 2021.