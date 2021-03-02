UGC NET 2021 Registration: The UGC NET application 2021 form filling window will be closed on Tuesday, March 3. Interested candidates who are yet to fill the UGC NET 2021 application form can do the same on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in before the NTA closes the window today. The NTA will conduct UGC NET on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 across various centres. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Likely to be OUT At jeemain.nta.nic.in Soon, Check Details Here

Click on the link that reads: ‘Fill Application form Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021)’

A new page will ope

Enter your Email ID and mobile number and get registered for UGC NET 2021

Upload the scanned photo and signature

Direct link to apply online for UGC-NET

Pay the application fees

Click on submit.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. However in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 examination got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now being conducted in March-April 2021