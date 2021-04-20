New Delhi: The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday. According to an order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the revised dates for the exam will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination. Also Read - CISCE Cancels ICSE Class 10 Board Examinations Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

In a tweet, he wrote, ”Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates during #covid19outbreak, Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishankhas advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.”

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET exam,” the order by the NTA stated.

After various major examinations in the country were either cancelled or postponed, speculations were rife regarding the possibility of UGC NET 2021 May getting postponed. Notably, The UGC NET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professors in universities and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).