UGC NET 2021: The online registration process for UGC-NET 2021 (December 2020 Cycle) will come to an end on March 2, 2021. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the NTA UGC-NET exam can do it now by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee is March 3, Wednesday. National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the December 2020 cycle of exam in May 2021. The December cycle of the exam was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NTA UGC-NET 2021 will now be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17. NTA conducts the UGC-NET twice every year. It is a national level eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for assistant professors.

Here's how to apply:

Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage click on the link to apply for UGC- NET A login page will appear Provide required information to register yourself After you have got your registration number, log in using your credentials Fill up the application form Scan and upload your photograph and signature Pay the application fee and submit

Direct link to apply online for UGC-NET

Eligibility

Candidates must have a post-graduate degree in any discipline. General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. Candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Transgender category should have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination.

Exam Pattern

The UGC- NET 2021 exam will be of three hours, comprising of two papers. Paper 1 will have 50 questions carrying a total of 100 marks on ‘Teaching and Research Aptitude’. Paper 2 will comprise 100 questions from the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. The examination will be held amid strict COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs .