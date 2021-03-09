UGC NET 2021: The University Grant Commission, UGC NET 2021, registration process is ending today as March 9 was the last date to apply for the exam. If you have not yet registered for UGC Net 2021, then you can apply for UGC NET 2021 on the National Testing Agency’s official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in right now. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: March Session Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow | Here's How to Apply

The NTA had earlier stated that March 9 is the last day to apply online for the UGC NET 2021 examination which is being conducted for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Announced, Check Your NTA JEE Main Results On These 3 Official Websites

The National Eligibility Test, or known as NET, is being conducted on behalf of UGC to determine the candidates’ eligibility for teaching posts. Notably, the teaching posts for which UGC NET 2021 must be cleared are Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: What if Two Students Score The Same Marks?

UGC NET 2021: Important dates:

Registration started on February 2, 2021

Registration ends on March 9, 2021.

Earlier, the last date to register or apply for UGC NET 2021 was March 2, 2021.

The NTA had earlier notified that the UGC NET 2021 examination fee must be paid before 11: 50 PM on March 10, 2021. However, the correction window would be made available by the agency till March 16, 2021.

UGC NET 2021: Exam dates

The UGC NET 2021 exam is scheduled to be on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17, 2021. Candidates who have missed the UGC NET 2021 registration process must do it today itself.

Before doing the registration, the candidates must go through the information bulletin of UGC NET 2021 for more complete eligibility criteria and other details.

UGC NET 2021: Selection Process

For UGC Net 2021, the selection of the candidates is completely based on their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET 2021. Those who are qualifying only for the Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the awarding of Junior Research Fellowship.

UGC NET 2021: Here’s how to apply online

Step 1: Register using your own Email ID and Mobile number and note down system generated Application Number.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number.

Step 3: Upload legible scanned images of: (i) a recent photograph (in jpg/ jpeg file, size 10Kb – 200Kb) either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background; (ii) candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb – 30kb)

Step 4: Pay fee using the Payment Gateway(s)/Payment Modes of concerned Banks/Paytm integrated to the Online Application and keep proof of fee paid.

UGC NET 2021: Exam pattern

1) As per updates from NTA, the test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

2) The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only.

3) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

4) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.