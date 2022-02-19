UGC NET 2021-22 Result: The National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET result 2021 on Saturday. Candidates can check the National Eligibility Test result through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and NTA website on nta.ac.in.Also Read - UGC NET Result 2021 Likely to be Released by Feb 10: List of Websites to Check Score

UGC NET 2021-22 Results were awaited by lakhs of candidates who gave the December and June cycle of exams together due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The papers were held in 3 phases – Phase I between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 and 27, 2021 and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022.

The exam was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres across the country at 239 cities. Around 12 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the examination this year.

UGC NET 2021-22 Results: How to check, download scores

To check NTA NET results, candidates must visit the official website of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 scores.’ Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here – UGC NET 2021-22 Results. Enter your login credentials like Application Number, Password and/or Date of Birth. Your UGC NET Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy for future references.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conduct of December-2020 UGC NET could not take place. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between 20th November 2021 and 05th January 2022.