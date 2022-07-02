UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams from July 08, 2022. The Agency will soon release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the candidates. Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

As per reports, UGC NET Exam Centre Slip is expected to release today, July 2, 2022. According to the official notice, the examination will be held on July 08, 09, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Below are the steps to download UGC NET 2022 Admit Card. As per the earlier notification, UGC NET 2022 exam is conducted for 82 subjects. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Changes You Can Make

UGC NET 2022: How to Download UGC NET 2022 Hall Ticket?

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “ UGC NET 2022 Admit Card available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the UGC NET 2022 Hall Ticket.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Note: UGC NET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone and can be downloaded online only. The candidates are advised to read the Instructions given in the Admit Card carefully in advance of the exam day and follow them during the conduct of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card. Also Read - IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 Released at idbibank.in; Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here

UGC NET 2022: Check Exam Mode, Time Here

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. This year, the examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.