UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to begin UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 1 exam from July 09, 2022. With just 04 days left for the exams to begin, the Agency will soon release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the candidates. Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test or CBT mode.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Exam From July 15; Admit Card to Release Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

“The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards of the exam to be held on 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 will be displayed on the NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in , www.nta.ac.in shortly,” earlier NTA in an official statement said. Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exams to Begin From July 09

UGC NET 2022: How to Download NTA UGC NET 2022 Hall Ticket?

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “ UGC NET 2022 Admit Card available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the UGC NET 2022 Hall Ticket.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone and can be downloaded online only. The examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 and 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Update: Registration Date Extended Till July 10; Here’s How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

NOTE: There will be no examination on 8th July 2022.