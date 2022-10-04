UGC NET Exam 2022 Advanced Intimation Slip on ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced intimation slip for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase III examination. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the UGC NET Advanced Intimation slip from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the exam city slip has been released for the examination scheduled on October 08. Candidates will be required to key in their application number and date of birth to access the exam city slip.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC to Conduct 2 More Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses; Schedule Soon at mcc.nic.in

NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 3 exam for 11 subjects including Computer Science and Applications, Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics,Applied Economics, Development Economics, and Business Economics on October 08. Also Read - ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022 Registration Ends Today; Apply Now at icai.org

The examination will be held in two shifts. The Computer Science and Applications examination will be held in the first shift. Meanwhile, Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, and Business Economics will be conducted in the second shift. Also Read - COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today at comedk.org; Know Steps To Download

How to Download UGC NET Phase 3 Advance City Intimation Slip 2022?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 3.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option. Your UGC NET Phase 3 Exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates.