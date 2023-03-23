Home

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Raise Objections Till March 25

UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: Candidates can download the UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle today, March 23, 2023. Candidates can download the UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. This year, NTA has conducted the UGC NET December 2022 examination from February 21 to March 15, 2023. The examination was held in five phases.

“The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge.The procedure for the challenge of Answer Key is as enclosed as Annexure 2,” reads the official statement.

UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: Check Fees to Raise Objections Against Provisional Answer Key

The candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. On the basis of the objections raised by the candidate, the final answer key along with the result will be published. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the answer key is March 25, 2023. The payment of the processing fee may be made through (Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till March 25, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: Check Important Dates Here

Duration for Answer Key Challenge : 23-25 March 2023 (upto 8.00 p.m.)

: 23-25 March 2023 (upto 8.00 p.m.) Last date for Payment: 25 March 2023 (upto 11.50 p.m.)

Download UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

Download UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Notice: Direct Link

How to Download UGC NET December Result/Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Answer Key Challenge.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.