UGC NET Exam 2022 City Intimation Slip on ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV examination. Eligible Candidates can download the UGC NET City Intimation slip from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the city intimation slip has been released for the examination scheduled on October 12 and October 22 examination.

Due to the limited availability of examination centres on October 12, 2022, because of other ongoing examinations, the candidates appearing in the Oriya subject (Subject Code 23) have been divided over two slots. "Examination of Candidates who are scheduled for first slot will be held on 12.10.2022 and for rest of the candidates, examination will be held on 22 October, 2022," reads the official notification. Candidates will be required to key in their application number and date of birth to access the exam city slip. For more details, check the notification HERE

UGC NET PHASE 4 EXAM: CHECK SUBJECT AND SHIFT

Education : Shift 1

Shift 1 Geography: Shift II

Oriya II: Shift II

Tamil: Shift II

How to Download UGC NET Phase 4 City Intimation Slip 2022?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download City Intimation Slip Phase – 4.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option.

Your UGC NET Phase 4 city intimation slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates.