UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Monday released the subject-wise examination schedule for the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles). Candidates planning to appear for the examination can check the schedule from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the official notice, the examination will be held on July 09, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

"The name of subjects and schedule of examination of 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) are available in Annexure-1. The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course," reads the official notice.

UGC NET 2022: How to Download Examination Schedule For December 2021 and June 2022?

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “Public Notice 04 July 2022 Date and Subject- wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1.”

A new PDF will open.

Your UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Earlier, today, the Agency issued intimation slips of examination city for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams. The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. This year, the examination will be held in two shifts.

The first shift will begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards of the exam to be held on 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 will be displayed on the NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in shortly.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in