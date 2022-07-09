New Delhi: Technical glitches were reported from various centres across the country on the first day of the National Eligibility Test (NET) on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, the candidates writing the exam from centres that witnessed a server issue will get another chance.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply Before July 09

Several candidates took to social media to narrate their ordeal on the first day of the exam. “NTA has been a disaster! NET exam was supposed to start at 9 am. My reporting time was at 7:20 and the centre is almost 40 kms from my house. I am waiting since 3 hours, and still no information from the centre. What kind of arrangement is this?,” tweeted a candidate named Niharika Shukla. Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Begins From July 09

NTA has been a disaster! NET exam was supposed to start at 9 am. My reporting time was at 7:20 and the centre is almost 40 kms from my house. I am waiting since 3 hours, and still no information from the centre. What kind of arrangement is this? #NTA #ugcnet2022 pic.twitter.com/efzNWpADgr — Niharika Shukla (@NIHARIKA_2511) July 9, 2022

Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Update: Registration Date Extended Till July 10; Here’s How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

“In an act of sheer irresponsible management of exams, on the first day first shift of UGC NET, December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycle, candidates had to undergo a long haul of waiting of 2 hrs for the server to get started (scheduled at 9 am started at 11 am),” Kabalyapati Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Another candidate, Arham Ali Khan, tweeted: “The @ugc_india NET/JRF examination that was scheduled for today did not happen due to some server issue of the @DG_NTA. Students kept on waiting for 3 hours at JSS Institute sec 62 Noida and then left. When will it be rescheduled?”

Complaints from Odisha, Bihar, UP, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The states from where such complaints were received include Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The NTA officials said they are investigating the reason behind the glitches. “The candidates from the affected centres will get another chance to appear in the exam. We are also investigating the reason behind the glitches,” a senior NTA official said.

(With inputs from PTI)