UGC NET 2022 December Answer Key: Know Release Date And Time

UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle anytime soon. This year, NTA has conducted the UGC NET December 2022 examination from February 21 to March 15, 2023. The examination was held in five phases. Once the result is out, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December Result by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 Answer Key – Know Release Date And Time

Candidates must note that prior to the declaration of the result, NTA will release the provisional answer key and recorded responses of the candidates. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. As per the information bulletin, the candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. On the basis of the objections raised by the candidate, the final answer key along with the result will be published. Till now, NTA has not released any date or time regarding the declaration of the result/answer key.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam: Check Important Dates

Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys on the Website for inviting challenge(s) from Interested candidates: To be announced later on the website

To be announced later on the website Declaration of Result on NTA website: To be announced later on the website

To be announced later on the website Website: www.nta.ac.in , https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

How to Download UGC NET December Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Normalization procedure

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile). The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on NTA website under Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update

