Home

Education

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam From Feb 21; Admit Card Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam From Feb 21; Admit Card Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Admit Card Release Date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam City Slip: Know Release Date And Time

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Admit Card Release Date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the examination for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle from February 21 to March 10, 2023. Candidates are advised to download the exam city slip and admit card from the official website. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip/admit card by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the information bulletin, the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip was scheduled to be issued in the first week of February. Meanwhile, the hall ticket will be published in the second week of February.

You may like to read

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET December 2022 Admit Card?

The candidates are advised to read the Instructions given in the Admit Card carefully in advance of the exam day and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Download Admit Card For UGC NET December 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application and date of birth/password.

Your UGC NET hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card.

Documents to be brought to the Examination Centre

Candidates must bring the following documents to the Test Centre

Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website.

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at the Centre during the Examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card). The name on the photo identification must match with the name as shown on the Admit Card.

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwD category.

Reporting Time and other Important Instructions

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. Registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.

Candidates shall not be permitted to enter in the Examination Centre after 8.30 am in First Shift and after 2.30 pm in Second Shift.

The Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA: www.nta.ac.in & https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates. For further clarification related to UGC-NET December 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.