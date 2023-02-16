Home

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam In 5 Days; Admit Card Download Link Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Admit Card: Eligible candidates can download the UGC NET Advance city intimation slip by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam City Slip: Know Release Date And Time

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam: The National Testing Agency will conduct the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle phase 1 examination on February 21, 22, 23, and February 24, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the UGC NET Advance city intimation slip by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will soon release the admit card for UGC NET examination. Candidates are suggested to check and verify the details printed on the UGC NET admit card carefully.

How To Download UGC NET December Phase 1 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2022 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, go to the UGC NET 2022 admit card link.

Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.

The UGC NET 2022 admit card will display on the screen.

Download the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

The National Testing Agency has been entrusted by the UGC with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase I, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

