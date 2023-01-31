Home

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam City Slip, Admit Card Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Tentative Dates Here

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Admit Card Release Date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 registration to end on Jan 17 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exams from Feb.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Admit Card Release Date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city slip for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle anytime soon. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the information bulletin, the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip will be issued in the first week of February.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle: Check Important Dates HERE

Intimation of Cities of exam centres: First week of February 2023

First week of February 2023 Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: Second week of February 2023

Second week of February 2023 Dates of Examination: 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023

UGC NET December Admit Card 2022

NTA will release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by the second week of February. To access the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her application and date of birth/password. Please note that admit card and exam city slip are two different documents. The city slip will only have your assigned city and exam centre, whereas the admit card also contains your personal information.

UGC NET 2023 EXAM DATES

UGC NET 2023 examination will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC NET 203 OFFICIAL WEBSITE

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET December 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “Download Admit Card For UGC NET December 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as the application and date of birth/password. Your UGC NET hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why Does NTA Conduct UGC NET Exam?

NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA: www.nta.ac.in & https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates. For further clarification related to UGC-NET December 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

NOTE: Till now, NTA has not released the exact date and time for the release of the city slip.