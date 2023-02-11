UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Subject-Wise Exam Schedule out; Admit Card Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Home

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Subject-Wise Exam Schedule: Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip/admit card by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Admit Card Release Date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise examination schedule for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle phase 1 exam today, February 11, 2023. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 1 examination from February 21 to 24, 2023. Candidates are advised to download the exam city slip and admit card from the official website.

Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip/admit card by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.The exam date has been released for 57 subjects. The examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects will be announced in due course.

How to Download UGC NET December Phase 1 Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Date and Subject- wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2022, Phase-I –reg..”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your UGC NET exam schedule will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

All you Need to Know About UGC-NET December 2022 Exam

NTA is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC-NET December 2022 Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC-NET December 2022 Medium of Question Paper

The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only.

Option of medium of Question Paper should be carefully chosen by the Candidate, while filling the Application Form online. The option once exercised cannot be changed.

Candidates opting for Hindi medium in the Application Form will be given bilingual paper, but candidates opting for English medium will be given English version only.

Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard.

UGC-NET December 2022 Marking Scheme

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

For each correct response, a candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

