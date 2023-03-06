Home

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Phase 4 Exam City Slip Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam From March 11

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Phase 4 Exam City Slip, Schedule: Candidates can check and download the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip by logging into the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam City Slip: Know Release Date And Time

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam City Slip at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle Phase IV examination today, March 6, 2023. Candidates can check and download the UGC NET December 2022 exam city slip by logging into the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held on March 11 and March 12, 2023.

The Candidates may please note that this is not the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

“No examination are scheduled from 07 March 2023 to 10 March 2023,” NTA in an official notification said. The exam for the remaining (09) subjects will be conducted after 12 March 2023, and city intimation about the exam will be published shortly.

UGC NET 203 OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Download UGC NET December 2022 EXAM CITY SLIP – Direct Link

HOW TO CHECK UGC NET December 2022 EXAM CITY SLIP?

Below are the steps through which candidates can check and download the exam city slip. Follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Exam City Slip For UGC NET December 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as the application and date of birth/password. Your UGC NET exam city slip will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website.

UGC NET December 2022 ADMIT CARD?

The admit card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV will be published later.

Till now, NTA has not released the exact date and time for the release of the admit card.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Phase 4 Exam Schedule: Check Subject-wise Timetable Here

Sl. No. Subject

Code Subject Date Shift 1 5 Sociology 11 March 2023 Shift- I 2 87 Computer Science and Applications 11 March 2023 Shift- II 3 58 Law 12 March 2023 Shift- I 4 17 Management (including Business Admn.

Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial

Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. /

Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) 12 March 2023 Shift- II

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase IV, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

