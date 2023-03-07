Home

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Phase 5 Exam City Slip Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Admit Card Awaited

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Phase 5 Exam City Slip: Candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 5 exam intimation slip by visiting the official website of the Commission at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Phase 5 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the government organisation which conducts the eligibility cum entrance tests, has released the exam city slip for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 phase-5 examination today, March 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 5 exam intimation slip by visiting the official website of the Commission at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the exam city slip, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

“The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase V, 09 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 13 March 2023 and 15 March 2023. Subject-wise details are mentioned in Annexure-1,” NTA in an official notification said.

NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 examination between March 13 and March 15, 2023. If you are wondering to download your UGC NET admit card through your mobile phone, follow the steps given here in this article.

UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 Exam City Slip – Direct Link

How to Download UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the designated exam city intimation slip link.

Candidates will be redirected to another page.

Enter the UGC NET application number, date of birth, and given security pin.

Submit the login credentials.

Your UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download the UGC NET exam intimation slip and take a printout of it for future reference.

When Will NTA Release UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 Admit Card?

The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-V will be issued later. “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-V shall be issued later, “NTA added.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Phase 5 Time Table PDF –Direct Link

NTAUGC NET December 2022 Phase 5 Exam Schedule

Sl. No Subject

Code Subject Date Shift 1 23 Oriya 13 March 2023 Shift- I & II 2 89 Environmental Sciences 13 March 2023 Shift- I 3 12 Home Science 13 March 2023 Shift-II 4 59 Library and Information Science 13 March 2023 Shift-II 5 55 Labour Welfare / Personnel Management /

Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare /

Human Resource Management 14 March 2023 Shift-I 6 9 Education 14 March 2023 Shift- I & II 7 10 Social Work 14 March 2023 Shift-II 8 4 Psychology 15 March 2023 Shift-I 9 25 Sanskrit 15 March 2023 Shift-I

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase V, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

