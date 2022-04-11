New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the next University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam in the first or second week of June by this year, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday. However, the date of the UGC-NET exam (for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not been disclosed yet. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.Also Read - CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Exam City Slip Out on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates. pic.twitter.com/nmkkfxjsoW — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 10, 2022

