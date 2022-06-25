NTA UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the examination date for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). As per the official notice, the examination will be held on July 08, 09, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Candidates can check the UGC NET 2022 Examination schedule from its official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the website.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 24 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply Before This Date

"The dates for the conduct of Examination for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles have now been finalized," reads the official notice. This year, NTA has started the registration process for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) on April 30, 2022. The last to fill out the UGC NET application form was May 20, 2022.

UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles): Check Important Dates

Online registration and submission of Application form: 30 April 2022 to 20 May 2022.

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: 20 May 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M).

Check Exam Dates: 08, 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022.

Timing of Examination: First Shift Second Shift(09:00 am to 12:00 pm) Second shift(03:00 pm to 06:00 pm).

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: To be announced later on the website.

UGC NET 2022: Check Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. This year, the examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM.

UGC NET 2022: Check Pattern of Examination

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

UGC NET 2022: Check Marking Scheme

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

Paper I

Marks 100

Number of Questions: 50

MCQ: The questions in Paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the Candidate.

Paper II

Marks 200

Number of Questions: 100

MCQ: This is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

Why is UGC NET 2022 conducted?

The National Testing Agency(NTA) conducted UGC NET exams to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic in for the latest updates regarding the examination.