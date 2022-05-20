UGC NET 2022 Registration Latest Update: The candidates who are preparing for the UGC NET 2022, here’s an important update for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the deadline for the registration process for UGC NET Exam on May 20, 2022 for both December 2021 and June 2022 cycle. However, the candidates who want to apply for UGC NET 2022 can apply online through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can submit the application form for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor till 11:50 PM today.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 to be Held Today: Check Last-minute Tips, Exam Day Guidelines Here

The NTA said the correction of particulars in the online application form will be available from May 21 to 23, 2022. Also Read - NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration Ends on May 20: Check Application Fee, Steps to Apply Here

As per the official notice, the NTA will hold the UGC-NET exams for December 2021 and June 2022 together in merged cycles in June. Earlier, the UGC had announced that UGC-NET exams would be held in the first or second week of June 2022. Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Urge NTA to Delay Medical Exam Beyond July 17. Read Full Letter Here

As per the notification, UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 AM to 12 PM, and from 3 PM to 6 PM.

UGC NET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Exam link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET 2022: Eligibility criteria

The General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates, who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science, etc.) are eligible to apply for the test.