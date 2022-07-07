UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 1 exam today, July 07, 2022. It is to be noted that the Agency has issued the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the candidates who will appear for the examination on Saturday, July 09. Registered Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test or CBT mode.Also Read - NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply For 420 Posts Before July 20| Details Inside

"Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) (Exam Date 9 July)," reads the official website. According to the official notice, the examination will be held on July 09, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

UGC NET 2022: How to Download NTA UGC NET 2022 Hall Ticket?

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) (Exam Date 9 July),” available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the UGC NET 2022 Hall Ticket.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Update: As per the UGC NET Information bulletin, the candidates are advised to read the instructions given in the Admit Card carefully in advance of the exam day and follow them during the conduct of the examination.