UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has issued intimation slips of examination city for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams today, July 04, 2022. The exam city intimation slip of UGC NET 2022 is available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.Also Read - IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply For MTS, Cook, Other Posts Before This Date| Details Inside

According to the official notice, the examination will be held on July 09, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022. The detailed date sheet has been released on the website. “The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course. The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on 09 July 2022 are being displayed today,” NTA in an official statement said. Also Read - UPSC, Bank of Baroda, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

UGC NET 2022: How to Download Intimation Slips For December 2021 and June 2022?

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation for UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022″ available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip and keep a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: When will Hall Tickets Be Released?

The Agency will soon release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the candidates. As per the UGC NET Information bulletin, the candidates are advised to read the instructions given in the Admit Card carefully in advance of the exam day and follow them during the conduct of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card. Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Register For 279 Posts Till July 10| Here's Direct Link

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic in for the latest updates regarding the examination.