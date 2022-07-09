UGC NET 2022: Technical glitches were reported from various centres across the country on the first day of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. Now, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body has released an official statement regarding the situation.Also Read - Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 18 Non-Executive Posts| Check Salary Here

As per the notification, NTA has decided to reschedule the examination. “NTA has decided to reschedule the examination in such instance. The revised date for the rescheduled Examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised Admit Card for these candidates. The new date for the examination will be announced soon,” NTA in an official notification said. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 Exam: Check Affected Centre Names

Due to technical issues, the examination scheduled for July 9, 2022 Shift-1 could not be conducted at the following Exam Centres in the country. Shift II went off smoothly. Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Released For July 11, 12 Exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Here's Direct Link

KIPM- College of Engineering and Technology, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology, Calicut, Kozhikode/ Calicut, Kerala.

United Institue of Technology, Allahabad/ Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida/ Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Government Polytechnic Munger, Munger Bihar

GovernmentWomens Polytechnic, Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Gyanmanjari Institute of Technology, Bhavnager

Check UGC NET 2022 Examinee Reaction

Many candidates took to social media to narrate their ordeals. Kabalyapati Mishra, a candidate, wrote on Twitter, “In an act of sheer irresponsible management of exams, on the first day first shift of UGC NET, December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycle, candidates had to undergo a long haul of waiting of 2 hrs for the server to get started (scheduled at 9 am started at 11 am).”

Another candidate, Arham Ali Khan, tweeted: “The @ugc_india NET/JRF examination that was scheduled for today did not happen due to some server issue of the @DG_NTA. Students kept on waiting for 3 hours at JSS Institute sec 62 Noida and then left. When will it be rescheduled?”

“The Subject -wise and Shift -wise schedule of Phase 2 examiantion will be announced soon,” reads the notification. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2022 Latest News: One can check the notification at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

(With Inputs From PTI)