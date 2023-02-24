Home

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam From Feb 28; Admit Card to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Before appearing for the competitive examination, candidates are advised to download the UGC NET December 2022 admit card (once released) by logging into the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle Exam City Slip: Know Release Date And Time

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Schedule 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle phase 2 examination. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted at different centres throughout the country on February 28, 01, and March 02, 2023. Before appearing for the competitive examination, candidates are advised to download the UGC NET December 2022 admit card (once released) by logging into the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

To recall students, the Phase 2 examination will be conducted for 5 subjects. The UGC NET exam will begin with the History paper on the first day of the exam followed by English on March 1. The UGC NET Phase 2 examination will end with the Public Administration paper on March 02, 2023.

Has NTA Released UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022?

Yes, NTA has already released the UGC NET Phase 2 exam city 2022. “The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 21 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein. The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” NTA in an official statement said.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Download NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads,”Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as Application No. and Date of Birth.

Your NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Schedule: Check Subject-Wise Exam Date, Time

Serial No Subject Code Subject Date Shift 1 06 History 28.02.2023 Shift- I & II 2 30 English 01.03.2023 Shift- I & II 3 01 Economics / Rural Economics

/Co-operation / Demography /

Development Planning/

Development Studies /

Econometrics/ Applied

Economics / Development

Economics / Business

Economics 02.03.2023 Shift- I & II 4 47 Physical Education 02.03.2023 Shift -I 5 17 Public Administration 02.03.2023 Shift -II

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase II, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

