UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Schedule Here

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2022 exam admit card by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle phase 2 examination anytime soon. NTA will conduct the UGC NET December Phase 2 examination 2022 at different centres throughout the country on February 28, 01, and March 02, 2023. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2022 exam admit card by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates are required to check/download their admit card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, and go through the instructions contained therein.

NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 -Direct Link (link to be active soon)

Know How to Check NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads,”Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as Application No. and Date of Birth.

Your NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

UGC NET 2022 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

Serial No Subject Code Subject Date Shift 1 06 History 28.02.2023 Shift- I & II 2 30 English 01.03.2023 Shift- I & II 3 01 Economics / Rural Economics

/Co-operation / Demography /

Development Planning/

Development Studies /

Econometrics/ Applied

Economics / Development

Economics / Business

Economics 02.03.2023 Shift- I & II 4 47 Physical Education 02.03.2023 Shift -I 5 17 Public Administration 02.03.2023 Shift -II

It is to be noted that UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip has already been issued on the website. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase II, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

