UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 2 examination from September 20, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the competitive exam can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Phase 2 examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres between September 20 to September 30, 2022, for 64 subjects.

Phase II was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13, and 14 August 2022. "Now in order to conduct the test of the rest papers together in one phase, the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," NTA in an official notification said.

How to Download NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads,” Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for phase two and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Schedule Here

Name of the subject and date of examination

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies: September 20

Arabic: September 20

Buddhist; Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies: September 20

Comparative Literature: September 20

Comparative Study of Religions: September 20

Linguistics: September 21

Manipuri: September 21

Gujarati: September 21

Kashmiri: September 21

Museology & Conservation: September 22

Santali: September 22

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature: September 22

Women Studies: September 22

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, and https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.