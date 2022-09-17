UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 3 exam on September 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the subject-wise schedule by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 3 examination on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022.Also Read - CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today at cbse.gov.in
NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II & Phase III for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in. Details Inside
UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022: Check Time Table Here
- September 23, 2022: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu
- September 29, 2022: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
- September 30, 2022: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
- October 1, 2022: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu
- October 8, 2022: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics /Development Economics / Business Economics
- October 10, 2022: History
- October 11, 2022: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration
- October 12, 2022: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil
- October 13, 2022: English
- October 14, 2022: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.
UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card 2022
The Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City and downloading of Admit Card for Phase III will be notified in due course. Also Read - SBI, NABARD, HP State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs This Week
How to Download UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip 2022?
To access the UGC NET exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.
- Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 3.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option.
- Your UGC NET Phase 3 Exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.