UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 3 exam on September 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the subject-wise schedule by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 3 examination on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022.Also Read - CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today at cbse.gov.in

NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II & Phase III for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in. Details Inside

UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022: Check Time Table Here

September 23, 2022 : Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu

: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu September 29, 2022 : Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) September 30, 2022 : Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)

: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) October 1, 2022: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu

Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu October 8, 2022: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics /Development Economics / Business Economics

Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics /Development Economics / Business Economics October 10, 2022 : History

: History October 11, 2022: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration

Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration October 12, 2022: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil

Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil October 13, 2022: English

English October 14, 2022: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.