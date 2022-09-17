UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 3 exam on September 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the subject-wise schedule by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 3 examination on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022.Also Read - CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today at cbse.gov.in

NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II & Phase III for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022: Check Time Table Here

  • September 23, 2022: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu
  • September 29, 2022: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
  • September 30, 2022: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
  • October 1, 2022: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu
  • October 8, 2022: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics /Development Economics / Business Economics
  • October 10, 2022: History
  • October 11, 2022: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration
  • October 12, 2022: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil
  • October 13, 2022: English
  • October 14, 2022: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.

UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 

The Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City and downloading of Admit Card for Phase III will be notified in due course.

How to Download UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip 2022?

To access the UGC NET exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.

  1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 3.”
  3. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option.
  4. Your UGC NET Phase 3 Exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.