UGC NET 2022 Result Declared; Check Subject, Category-Wise Cut-Off List at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UGC NET 2022 Subject, Category-Wise Cut-Off List Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Eligible candidates can check the UGC NET 2022 Result by visiting the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 Result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles), today November 05, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the UGC NET 2022 Result by visiting the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, NTA has released the subject/category-wise cut-off list for the UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022 examination. The cut-off list has been released for subjects such as Political Science, History, Commerce, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, and English.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD UGC NET 2022 Subject Wise Cut 0ff List

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET 2022 Cut-Off List?

Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022 SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF.”

The UGC NET 2022 Subject Wise Cut-off PDF will be displayed on the screen.

The examination was held across the country on July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 22, 2022. There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET 2022 RESULT? Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 – RESULT.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

The UGC NET 2022 RESULT PDF will be displayed on the screen.

No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The record of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) of UGC NET of will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result. For more details, visit the official website.