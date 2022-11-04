UGC NET 2022 Result To Be DECLARED On Nov 5 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

UGC NET 2022 Result: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Results 2022 on November 5, Saturday. The National Eligibility Test results when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in and also on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UGC NET Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

The information was provided by the Chairperson of University Grants Commission, M Jagadish Kumar, on Twitter on Friday. "UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website" he tweeted.

How to Check UGC-NET results

Candidates can check their results and download at the official website of NTA,ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Visit the official website of NTA At the home page, click on the option of ‘display of results and final answer key’ Candidates need to log in by entering their application number and password. They can also log in by using application number and date of birth. Click ‘enter’ after filling required details. Candidates can download the result for future reference after checking it.

NTA conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022 Exams in four phases for the merged cycle of December 2021 and June 2022. The exams were held over the months of July to October 2022.

Phase 1 was held from July 9 to 12, 2022. Ohase 2 was held from September 20 to 22, 2022. Phase 3 of the UGC NET 2022 exam was held from September 23, 2022 till October 1, 2022 and Phase 4 was held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022.

