UGC NET 2023 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exam Soon; How to Check at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the admit card for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for December 11, 12, 13, and December 14, 2023, anytime soon. Candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card by visiting the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

The competitive examination is conducted twice every year (June & December). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.

