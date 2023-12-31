Home

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Check Objection Fee; Know Step-by-Step Guide to Challenge Provisional Key

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December cycle will be announced soon. Yes, you heard it right. Aspirants can access the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the NTA’s website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2023 Exam: Effective Tips to Prepare for NTA NET Paper 1, Paper 2 Subjects

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December cycle will be announced soon. Yes, you heard it right. Aspirants can access the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the NTA’s website ; whereas applicants can raise objections or challenge the released answer key. In addition to it, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the individual’s response sheet, question paper, and category-wise cut-off. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee.

The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination for the December 2023 cycle was held in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 07 days in 14 shifts in several cities across the country on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and December 14, 2023. To access the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, an applicant must enter his/her credentials such as application number and date of birth.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Release Date And Time

NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key(s) & Question Paper attempted by the candidate on the NTA’s website. The exact date shall be displayed on the NTA’s website for the same after the commencement of the examination.

(Phases – I & II) Description Date(s) Duration for Answer Key Challenge ———- Last date for Payment ——–

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Objection Fee

The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses will be available on the website https://for candidates to challenge. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200 per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

The payment of the processing fee can be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till the stipulated time. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other mode. UGC NET 2023 Answer Key to be revised

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

UGC NET 2023 Result

The National Testing Agency will declare the UGC NET Result on January 10, 2024.

