According to the UGC NET 2023 paper pattern, candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Candidates will get zero marks for questions unanswered, un-attempted or marked for review.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key On July 5th or 6th, Results In August Second Week, Confirms UGC Chairman

UGC NET 2023: The University Grants Commission’s Cheif M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the answer keys for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 will be released on July 5th and 6th and results in the second week of August. However, students should note that no time has been specified. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the UGC NET answer key June 2023 on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

”UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August”, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August. pic.twitter.com/JnmdloLyhx — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 4, 2023

Candidates will be able to challenge the provisional UGC NET answer key by paying the specified fee within a given time period. The exam authorities will review the objections made by candidates and release the final answer key. UGC NET June 2023 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

UGC NET 2023 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ‘UGC NET 2023 answer key’

It will take you to the new page where you will be able to check the answer keys

Check set-wise UGC NET June 2023 answer key

Raise objections, if any, by paying a specified fee

UGC NET June 2023 was held in two phases. Phase 1 exams were held between June 13 and June 17 whereas phase 2 exams were held between June 19 and June 22. The exams were conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the question papers included multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Challenge

The steps to challenge UGC NET provisional answer key is given below: Visit the official website of UGC NET

Click on the link available for the answer key

Click on any one of the links: Through the application number and password or Through the application number and date of birth

Enter the application number, password/date of birth, and security pin (as shown on the screen)

Click on Sign In

Click on the Challenge Answer Key link

Select the correct answer option ID for the question ID for which the challenge needs to be made

Click on the ‘Save Your Claims’ button

Upload the supporting documents in a single PDF file to support your claim

Click on the ‘Save Your Claims & Pay Fee’ button

Pay INR 200 per question in the online mode

