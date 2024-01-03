Home

UGC NET 2023: Answer Key, Response Sheet Out Soon; Check How To Raise Objection, Check Probable Scores

The answer key and response sheet for UGC NET 2023 will be out soon. Read to know how candidates can raise objection and what is the process to check their probable scores..

New Delhi: If you are an aspirant of the UGC NET 2023, you must be eagerly waiting for the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key which will be released for the December cycle very soon. The provisional answer key for UGC NET 2023 can be checked by visiting ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website of NTA. Ahead of the release of the answer key and the response sheet, read more to know the process to raise an objection once the answer keys have been released. Read to also know the process to check probable scores.

As mentioned earlier, the answer key and the response sheet for UGC NET 2023 December session will be out soon. No date for the same has been announced by the answer key, when released can be checked on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key pdf for all the sets, aspirants must enter his/her application number and date of birth.

UGC NET 2023: How To Raise Objection

Once the answer key is released and uploaded on the website, aspirants can raise an objection in case of any discrepancy. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged, as a processing fee which is a non-refundable amount. The payment of the processing fee can be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till the stipulated time. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

UGC NET 2023: How To Check Probable Scores

While awaiting the release of the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key, aspirants can also check their probable scores. According to the marking scheme of UGC NET, every question is worth two marks and there is no negative marking in case of an incorrect answer to the question. The marking scheme can be used by the candidates to compare their answer keys and calculate their probable score.

UGC NET 2023: Result Date

The National Testing Agency will declare the UGC NET Result on January 10, 2024. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC NET December 2023 will be entertained. The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination for the December 2023 cycle was held in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 07 days in 14 shifts in several cities across the country on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and December 14, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.