UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key LIVE: NTA NET Answer Key DECLARED at Ugcnet.Nta.Ac.In; Direct Link, General Category Cut-Off Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December cycle has been released today, January 3, 2024.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December cycle has been released today, January 3, 2024. Aspirants can access the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the NTA’s website ; whereas applicants can raise objections or challenge the released answer key. In addition to it, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the individual’s response sheet, question paper, and category-wise cut-off.

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC – NET December 2023 in 83 subjects (List is attached as Annexure – I) in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from 06th December 2023 to 19th December 2023. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly

