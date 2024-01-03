Top Recommended Stories

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key LIVE: NTA NET Answer Key DECLARED at Ugcnet.Nta.Ac.In; Direct Link, General Category Cut-Off Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December cycle has been released today, January 3, 2024.

Updated: January 3, 2024 10:21 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December cycle has been released today, January 3, 2024. Aspirants can access the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the NTA’s website ugcnet.nta.ac.in; whereas applicants can raise objections or challenge the released answer key. In addition to it, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the individual’s response sheet, question paper, and category-wise cut-off.

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC – NET December 2023 in 83 subjects (List is attached as Annexure – I) in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from 06th December 2023 to 19th December 2023. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly

  • Jan 3, 2024 10:20 PM IST

    Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 03rd January 2024 (from 06:00 p.m.) to 05
    th January 2024
    (upto 11:50 p.m.)

    Last date for Payment 05
    th January 2024 (upto 11:50 p.m.)

  • Jan 3, 2024 10:19 PM IST

    Application Number

    Date of Birth

  • Jan 3, 2024 10:19 PM IST

    UGC NET 2023 Answer Key LIVE: Qualifying Criteria

    To be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).

  • Jan 3, 2024 10:18 PM IST

    1. Visit the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in.
    2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Answer Key 2023.”
    3. Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.
    4. Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Download a copy of it for future reference.

