Home

Education

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Here

UGC NET 2023 December Answer Key Released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Here

The exam for UGC NET December 2023 session was conducted from December 6, 2023, till December 14, 2023.

Photo-IANS

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key December 2023 today, January 3, 2024. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the answer key.

Trending Now

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till 05th January 2024 (upto 11:50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will notbe accepted through any other mode.” reads the notice

You may like to read

UGC NET Answer Key December 2023 – How to download?

The candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Enter the details and download the answer key

Raise the objections and submit the form

The exam for UGC NET December 2023 session was conducted from December 6, 2023, till December 14, 2023. Those who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee. The objection window will be open from January 3, 2024 from 6 PM till January 5, 2024, till 11.50 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.