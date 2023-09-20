Home

UGC NET December 2023 Exam: Know More About Normalization Procedure, Qualifying Criteria, CBT Guidelines

UGC NET Application form 2023 can be filled by visiting the official website - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check normalization procedure, qualifying criteria, and CBT Guidelines.

UGC NET 2023 Registration Dates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination between December 6 to December 22, 2023. At present, NTA has not released the subject-wise exam schedule. Candidates can fill up the NTA UGC NET Application form 2023 by visiting the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Along with the registration form, NTA will release the information bulletin.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Before filling up the application form, candidates are advised to go through the normalization procedure, qualifying criteria, CBT guidelines, and other details.

UGC NET 2023 December Exam in CBT Mode

The UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi shifts as per the time schedule given in the information bulletin.

UGC NET December 2023: Mode of Examination

The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC NET December 2023: Paper Pattern

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria to Appear For Exam

As per UGC NET June Information Bulletin, here is a list of qualifying examinations.

Qualifying examination: General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test. List of subjects at Post Graduation level is attached as Appendix -V. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test. Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for award of JRF/eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they have passed their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC-NCL/ SC / ST / PwD / Third gender category candidates). Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

NOTE: The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGCNET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates appearing in UGC-NET should thoughtfully select in the Application Form whether they are applying for ‘Assistant Professor’ or ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’. Candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for the recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned Universities / Colleges/ State governments, as the case may be.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam: Check Procedure for Appearing in Computer-Based Test (CBT)

A computer terminal (node) indicating the Roll Number will be allocated to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit on their allocated computers only. Any candidate found to have changed room/hall or the computer on their own rather than the one allotted would be liable to cancellation of candidature and no plea in this regard would be entertained. The computer terminal allotted to the candidate will display the Welcome login screen, the Candidate’s photograph, and the subject opted by the candidate. For login, the candidate will have to enter a login ID and password.

UGC NET 2023 Registration: Know More About Normalization Procedure

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile). The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on the NTA website under Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score. In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, the NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation. In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

Please note, that all details have been taken from the UGC NET June 2023 Information Bulletin. For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

