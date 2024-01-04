Home

Education

UGC NET 2023: Raise Objections Against Subject-Wise Provisional Answer Key Till Jan 5 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Here’s How

UGC NET 2023: Raise Objections Against Subject-Wise Provisional Answer Key Till Jan 5 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Here’s How

The UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency has released the subject-wise provisional answer key for the UGC – NET December 2023 examination which was held in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6 to December 19, 2023. The UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee. To remind our readers, candidates will be allowed to raise objections till January 5(11:50 PM).

Trending Now

The payment of the processing fee may be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till January 5, 2024 (upto 11:50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to raise objections against the answer key. Follow the steps given below:-

You may like to read

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections?

Please go to the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth enter your Security PIN as displayed and submit.

Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”.

You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’, and move to the next screen.

You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

You may upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges.

Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after the successful payment of the requisite fee.

Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs.200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: What’s Next?

The challenges or the grievances raised by the candidates will be reviewed by the expert panel. Later considering the challenges, a revised or final answer key will be published in PDF format. Based on the final answer key, the result will be announced. This year, NTA will declare the UGC NET Result on January 10, 2024. For more details, refer to the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.