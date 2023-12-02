Home

UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip LIVE: NTA NET Admit Card Expected at ugcnet.nta.ac.in Soon, Direct Link

UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip LIVE Updates: NTA is expected to release the UGC NET Admit Card this week. To access the NTA UGC NET Exam City Slip or NTA UGC NET Admit Card, a student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 examination. Candidates can download the UGC NET examination city intimation slip 2023 by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The candidates can check and download the examination city intimation slip using their application number and date of birth. The examination will be held from December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023. The test will comprise two papers, and each of these papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. NTA is expected to release the UGC NET Admit Card this week. To access the NTA UGC NET Exam City Slip or NTA UGC NET Admit Card, a student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth. To access the NTA UGC NET Exam City Slip or NTA UGC NET Admit Card, a student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip:

