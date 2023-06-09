Home

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Exam City Slip Out; Check Direct Link, Subject-Wise Exam Schedule At Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Exam Dates, Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip as well as the subject-wise examination schedule for the University Grants Commission

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Exam Dates, Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip as well as the subject-wise examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase 2 examination. As per the official notification, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – II examinations will be conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode only. Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2023 subject-wise exam schedule and UGC NET June Exam City Slip 2023 by visiting the official website —

How to Download UGC NET Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website — . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UGC – NET June 2023 City intimation).” Enter your details such as — your application number, password, and security pin. Your UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Admit Card

NTA will release the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase 2 examination soon.”The Admit Card of UGC NET June 2023, Phase – II shall be issued later,” NTA in an official notification said. The Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates of UGC NET June 2023, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

