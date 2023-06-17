Home

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Exam From June 19; Check Admit Card, Reporting Time, Exam Day Guidelines

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Admit Card Direct Link: Aspirants can download the NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase II Admit Card at — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Admit Card Direct Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Phase 2 examination. According to the official notification, NTA will conduct the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – II examinations from June 19 to June 22, 2023. Aspirants can download the NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase II Admit Card at — Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket using their Application No. and Date of Birth. Check exam day guidelines, the official website, and the steps to check the admit card.

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Day Guidelines: List of Items to Carry to Exam Centre

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue:

Personal transparent water bottle Personal hand sanitizer(50ml) A simple transparent Ball Point Pen Admit Card along with the self Declaration(Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website Original valid proof No candidate is allowed to enter the Centre wearing his/her own mask. PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Day Guidelines: Check Reporting Time

The candidates must report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. Registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.

Candidates must not be permitted to enter in the Examination Centre after 8.30 am in First Shift and after 2.30 pm in Second Shift.

Candidates are also advised to report at the Examination Hall/Room in the Examination Centre by 8.45 am in the First Shift and by 2.45 pm in the Second Shift.

The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall.

Unfair Means Practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. It includes, but is not limited to: Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for Unfair Practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the Examination in the paper concerned.

UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 Admit Card (Direct Link) – Download Link

UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 Subject Wise Exam Schedule (Direct Link) – Download Link

NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 Admit Card: How to Download Online?

Go to the official website — . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UGC Net June 2023 admit card.” Enter your details such as — your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your NTA UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.