UGC NET 2023 Phase 4 Admit Card Released; Here’s How to Download the Hall Ticket

The UGC NET December 2022 Phase IV exam will be conducted for four subjects on March 11 and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

UGC NET 2023 Exam: The admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase IV has been released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). All candidates sitting for the Phase 4 UGC NET exam can download their hall tickets from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to Download the UGC NET Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UGC NET (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/)

Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the home page.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button.

The UGC NET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card.

Direct link to download UGC-NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2023

Once the Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle is downloaded, all candidates are advised to go through the instructions contained therein. The admit card will contain important information such as your name, roll number, exam center address, exam date, reporting time, and other exam instructions. Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading/checking the admit card can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC-NET is an examination to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.