UGC NET 2023 Registration Closing Shortly; Know About Application Process, Documents Required

UGC NET June 2023 Registration: To fill up the UGC NET 2023 application form, the aspirants can log in at the ugcnet.nta.nic.in website.

UGC NET June 2023 Application Form Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Fee Here

UGC NET June 2023 Registration: Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The registration process for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) will conclude on May 31, 2023. To fill up the UGC NET 2023 application form, the aspirants can log in at the ugcnet.nta.nic.in website.

NTA will open the application correction window between June 2 to June 3, 2023. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their application can make changes, or corrections, to their application form through UGC NET’s official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Students will have to log in through the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in with their credentials and make the required changes.

UGC NET June 2023 Exam City Slip, Admit Card, Exam Schedule – Release Date And Time

NTA will release the exam city slip in the first week of June 2023. Meanwhile, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the second week of June. This year, UGC NET June 2023 examination will be held from June 13 to June 22, 2023. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, shift, time, and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card.

UGC NET June 2023 Registration: Documents Required

Before beginning the process of filling up the online application form, read Information Bulletin carefully, keep ready the required documents, and follow the following instructions.

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth. Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code (ReferAppendixVI for State Code) Four cities for Centres of your choice (Refer Appendix-III for Codes) Code of NET Subject (Refer Appendix-II for Code) Code of subject at Post Graduation level (Refer Appendix-IV for Code) Code of Post-Graduation Course (Refer Appendix-V for Code) Category Certificate, if applicable Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable e-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only:

UGC NET June 2023 Application Fee

General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1150/-

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 325/-

Third Gender: Rs. 325/-

How to Fill UGC NET Application Form 2023?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2023 application.” Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload scanned documents including photographs and signature Pay fee payment through the online payment mode. Download, save, and print the confirmation page

For further clarification and the latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit and the concerned website of the above-mentioned examinations.

