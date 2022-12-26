NEET UG Registration, UGC NET 2023 Notification, School Winter Vacation: Important Education Events For This Week

NEET UG, CBSE CTET Dates: Right from the CBSE CTET exam to UGC NET 2023 registration process, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in December 2022.

Educational Events: The month of December would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. The holiday season arrives in December. Yes, you guessed correctly. We’re here to talk about the winter vacation in schools during the last month of the year. Right from the school winter vacation to UGC NET 2023 registration process, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in December 2022.

NEET UG 2023 Notification

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) anytime soon. The NEET UG 2023 official website — neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG 2023 dates along with the NEET UG syllabus, application form, information bulletin, and exam pattern. NEET UG 2023 examination will be held on May 7, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Soon

NTA NEET OFFICIAL WEBSITE: neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

XAT Admit Card 2022

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the admit card for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today, December 26, 2022. Candidates can download the XAT admit card 2023 by visiting the official website at xatonline.in. In order to download the XAT admit card, a candidate needs to log in with their XAT ID and date of birth.

XAT Official Website: xatonline.in

XAT Admit Card Release Date: December 26, 2022

UGC NET 2023 Registration The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The December 2021 and June 2022 exam cycles were also combined/merged this year. As NTA is gradually returning all exams to their original schedules, the NET exam dates are expected to be spread out as well; however, exam dates are not yet known. Once the notification is out, eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2023 Registration: Soon

UGC NET 2023 OFFICIAL WEBSITE: ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in School Winter Vacation

Due to severe cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Sunday said that schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from December 26 to December 31, 2022. For the past few days, the state has been experiencing severe cold waves. It is noted that this order of closure of schools will be applicable for both private as well as government schools. Due to the ongoing cold wave, schools are currently revising their school timings. Schools in Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Ghaziabad have changed their school hours. To know more about the school timings of other states Click Here

ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2022 for Executive and Professional Programme

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has released the admit card for CS Foundation December session exams 2022. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of icsi.edu. The CS Foundation examination will be held between December 27 and 28, 2023. The ICSI CS Foundation examination will be held in two sessions from 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

ICSI official website: icsi.edu

ICSI Admit Card Release link: https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/app/E2241KEC3E9/

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam, today, December 26, 2022. One can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of CTET atctet.nic.in. For more details, clickHERE

CTET Admit Card Link: https://examinationservices.nic.in/ctet2022/downloadadmitcard/AuthCandCTET.aspx

CTET Official Website: ctet.nic.in.