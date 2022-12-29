UGC NET 2023 Registration Begins Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Dates, Pattern, Eligibility Here

UGC NET 2023 Registration at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) today, December 29, 2022. The last date to submit the UGC NET application form 2023 is January 17, 2023. Once the registration portal is opened, eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Earlier today, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to confirm the UGC NET registration and examination dates. “The schedule of UGC-NET December 2022: Submission of Online Application Form 29 December 2022 to 17 January 2023 (upto 05:00 PM) and Dates of Examination is from 21 February 2023 to 10 March 2023,” tweeted UGC Chairman.

UGC NET 2023 EXAM DATES

UGC NET 2023 examination will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

UGC NET 203 OFFICIAL WEBSITE ugcnet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in UGC NET 2023: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW Name of the Event Check Important Details Here Name of the Examination UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) Conducting Authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Level National Level Number of Times Exam Conducted Twice a year Mode of Examination Online Duration of the Examination 180 minutes Number of Questions 50 MCQs(Paper 1) and 100 MCQs(Paper 2) Marking Scheme No negative marking Examination Fees General/Unreserved: Rs. 1100/-

Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCLL Rs. 550/-

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD): Rs. 275 Language Hindi and English Purpose of the exam Determine the eligibility of candidates for posts of only Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. Mode of Examination The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. Pattern of Examination The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. UGC NET 2023 APPLICATION FORM(link to be active soon) UGC NET 2023 Information Bulletin (link to be active soon) HOW TO FILL UGC NET 2023 APPLICATION FORM? Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Apply For UGC NET 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science, etc. are eligible for this Test. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification(once released).