UGC NET June 2023 Cycle Registration: NTA To Release Application Form Soon; Details Here

UGC NET 2023 June Registration Expected Date And Time: NTA has not released any official date or time for UGC NET June 2023 Registration.

UGC NET June 2023 Cycle Registration: NTA To Release Application Form Soon; Details Here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

UGC NET 2023 June Registration Expected Date And Time: Days after the declaration of the UGC NET December Result 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the UGC NET Application form for the upcoming June session. UGC-NET is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and College.

Aspirants should thoroughly read the UGC NET June Cycle information brochure before filling in the online application form which will be published by the testing agency on the official website — https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The UGC NET 2023 application form-filling process will include basic registration, filling out personal information, uploading documents, paying the registration fee, and downloading the confirmation page.

NTA will conduct the exam for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) June cycle between June 13 to June 22, 2023. Earlier, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023.”

Know How to Fill UGC NET June 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Fill in the basic information and note down the system-generated application number.

Login again using the system-generated application number.

Fill in the complete application form.

Upload the scanned images such as the candidate’s photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Form of candidates who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria shall be rejected.

NOTE: The Candidate must ensure that e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own (which cannot be changed later) as communication may be sent by NTA through e-mail or SMS.

NOTE: NTA has not released any official date or time for UGC NET June 2023 Registration.

