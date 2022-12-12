UGC NET 2023 Registration, CBSE CTET Exam Date, JEE Main Notification: Important Education Events For This Week

Educational Events: The month of December would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from the CBSE CTET exam to UGC NET 2023 registration process, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in December 2022.

AILET 2023 Answer Key

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will release the provisional answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2023) examination. Once released, Candidates can download the AILET 2023 Answer Key by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2023 exam was held on December 11, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

AILET Answer Key: December 12, 2022

AILET 2023 Official Website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

DU PG Admission Third Merit List 2022

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes today, December 12, 2022. Candidates can download the DU third merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applications for consideration against the third list till December 14 (11:59 PM).

DU PG Admission Third Merit List 2022: December 12, 2022

Official Website: admission.uod.ac.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2023 for all the streams through a common pdf file. Students will be able to access and download the pdf file by visiting the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The theory exams will begin from February 15, 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Soon

CBSE Official website: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The Board will release the admit card and the exam dates anytime soon. Once released, candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 and CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Date by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Date: Soon

CBSE CTET 2022 Admit Card: Soon

Official website: ctet.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The December 2021 and June 2022 exam cycles were also combined/merged this year. As NTA is gradually returning all exams to their original schedules, the NET exam dates are expected to be spread out as well; however, exam dates are not yet known. Once the notification is out, eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Registration: Soon

UGC NET 2023 OFFICIAL WEBSITE: ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2023 Notification

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023), for undergraduate courses in a few months. The NEET UG 2023 official website — neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG 2023 dates along with the NEET UG syllabus, application form, information bulletin, and exam pattern.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Soon

NTA NEET OFFICIAL WEBSITE: neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2023 Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date soon. The JEE Main 2023 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, will host the JEE Main 2023 dates along with the JEE Main exam pattern, syllabus, and other related details.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Date: Soon

JEE Main 2023 Official Website: jeemain.nta.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, nta.ac.in