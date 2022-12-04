UGC NET 2023 Registration, NEET UG Notification, CUET Dates: NTA to Release Exam Calendar Soon; Check Tentative Schedule Here

Educational Events: The month of December would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from UGC NET 2023 Registration to NEET UG 2023 Notification, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in December 2022.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam-conducting body, will be releasing the academic calendar for 2023 in December. From JEE Main to NEET to CUCET, the NTA will release tentative exam dates as well as notification release dates alongside the calendar. The NTA administers nearly all major national-level exams. After a two-year delay, the NTA is planning to bring back the exams to their original schedule. Check the tentative schedule of exams held by NTA.

UGC NET 2023 REGISTRATION

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is normally administered twice a year; however, due to the pandemic, the National Eligibility Test is now administered in merged attempts. This year, the December 2021 and June 2022 exam cycles were also combined/merged. Because the NTA is gradually returning all exams to their original schedules, the NET exam dates are expected to be spread out as well; however, exam dates are not yet known.

UGC NET 2023 Notification: Soon

UGC NET 2023 Exam Date: to be announced soon

UGC NET 2023 Registration Begins: to be announced soon

UGC NET 2023 official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, nta.ac.in

JEE MAIN 2023 EXAM DATE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date soon. As soon as the JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. As per reports, NTA is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) dates this month — December. However, NTA has not released any official date or time regarding the same.

JEE MAIN 2023 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

JEE Main 2023 Notification: most likely to be announced this week

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: to be announced soon

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration Begins: to be announced soon

NTA JEE Main 2023 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2023 NOTIFICATION

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2023). When announced, the NTA will release the NEET 2023 notification mentioning the eligibility, exam pattern, exam dates, and other related details about the medical entrance exam on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per several news reports, NEET UG 2023 notification will be released in the month of December 2022. For details check here

NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023 Notification: soon

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: to be announced soon

NEET UG 2023 Registration Begins: to be announced soon

NTA NEET UG 2023 official website: neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 EXAM DATES

As per several media reports, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) registration process will begin in the month of February. The CUET examination is scheduled to be held in the third week of April.

CUET UG 2023: Common University Entrance Test

CUET UG 2023 application form: February

CUET Exam: Third week of April.